Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,868 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,025,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $24,134,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $12,022,000.

NYSE SIG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

