Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 467,506 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of REGENXBIO worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,754 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,879.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.30. 7,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

