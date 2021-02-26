Credit Suisse AG Takes $2.85 Million Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Seres Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 131,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.