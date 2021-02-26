Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 23.94% of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. 1,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $36.99 and a 12-month high of $61.44.

