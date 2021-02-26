Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.69 and last traded at $113.46. 2,740,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,030,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,231. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Cree by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cree by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

