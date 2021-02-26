Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,953 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $42,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after purchasing an additional 939,242 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.04. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

