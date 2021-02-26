Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) EVP Sells $2,216,000.00 in Stock

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.95. 829,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,924. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 262,218 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 417,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEQP. Truist upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.