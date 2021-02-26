CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $187.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $193.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $166.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/1/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics' lead pipeline candidate CTX001, a CRISPR gene-edited therapy, is being developed for treating sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) in collaboration with Vertex. If successfully developed, CTX001 can reap huge profits as both diseases have a high unmet medical need. The company’s other pipeline candidates are in early-stage development for various cancer indications. However, in absence of a marketed product, it is solely dependent on Vertex for collaborations revenues, which remains a constant woe. Moreover, its candidates are years away from achieving commercialization. Acute competition is also a worry for CRISPR Therapeutics as some companies are developing gene-edited therapies. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

1/12/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $170.00 to $210.00.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.69. 35,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 159,481 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

