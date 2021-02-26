Critical Comparison: First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) & TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.28 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.56

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31%

Volatility and Risk

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.14%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

