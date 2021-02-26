Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to $15.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CROMF. CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of CROMF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

