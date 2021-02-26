Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRR.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.68. The company had a trading volume of 133,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$15.73.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

