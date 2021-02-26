Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.25 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.39.

TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$14.68. 133,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,940. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

