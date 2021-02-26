Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 2.07.

CRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

