Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh Sells 3,796 Shares

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,375,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,022. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

