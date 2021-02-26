Crust (CRU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.31 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Crust has a total market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $13.04 or 0.00027307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,623,554 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

