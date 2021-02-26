CryptoEnergy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. CryptoEnergy has a total market cap of $221,475.57 and approximately $11.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoEnergy token can now be bought for $8.00 or 0.00017260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.62 or 0.00480594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00067078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00080320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00055829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00075395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00465714 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Token Profile

CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700 tokens. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en

CryptoEnergy Token Trading

