CryptoFranc Trading Up 1.1% This Week (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $130,286.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00706563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00033665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003733 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

