Cryptonite Reaches Market Cap of $336,252.77 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $336,252.77 and $2,001.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,423.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,487.65 or 0.03136920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00373917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.30 or 0.01042295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.84 or 0.00442485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.32 or 0.00386546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.00254030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023560 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.