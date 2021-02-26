CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,638,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 609,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of CSX worth $783,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $92.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

