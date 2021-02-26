CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.96% of CTS worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CTS by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CTS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CTS by 343.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.79. CTS Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

CTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.