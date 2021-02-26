CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%.

CUBE traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 2,318,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

