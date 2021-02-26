CUDOS Market Cap Tops $16.18 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One CUDOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and $1.41 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.00477356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00069829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00080991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00472213 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,026,338 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars.

