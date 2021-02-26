Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading Down 5.2%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 2,188,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 636,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

