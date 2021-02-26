cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $4,269.99 or 0.08993875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $42.70 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00481047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00069879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00080775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00075434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00464952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

