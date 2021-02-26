CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (LON:CCPE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 101,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 373,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

