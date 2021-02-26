CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,987.00

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,987 ($25.96) and last traded at GBX 1,688.55 ($22.06), with a volume of 82967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,588.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,361.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 209.07.

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

