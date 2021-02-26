CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Redfin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $697,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $75.27. 56,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.28 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

