CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4,719.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after buying an additional 4,042,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,597,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.17. 375,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,454. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

