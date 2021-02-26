CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 110,318 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 172.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,318 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $26.57. 1,830,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,099,605. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

