CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,569 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.08. 94,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

