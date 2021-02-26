CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at $50,976,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,692 shares of company stock worth $9,849,431. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Piper Sandler cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

WORK stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. 289,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,648,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -72.07 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

