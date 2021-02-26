CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Plains GP worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,771. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.18.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.