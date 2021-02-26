CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $100.55. 43,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,412. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

