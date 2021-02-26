CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $85.19. 66,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,169. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

