CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.46. 203,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

