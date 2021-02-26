CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,392.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 69,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $101.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

