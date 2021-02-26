CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Garmin worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,325. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,845. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $111.44. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

