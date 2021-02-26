CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Sprott worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SII. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sprott by 14,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sprott by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Sprott stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $34.80. 5,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $889.63 million and a P/E ratio of 44.16. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

