CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.70 on Friday, reaching $551.00. The stock had a trading volume of 331,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $553.33 and a 200 day moving average of $530.30. The stock has a market cap of $341.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

