CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,040,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $657.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

