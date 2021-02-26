CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 13,466 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in 3M by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.42. 39,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,293. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

