CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 4,639 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

TROW stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.72. 20,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

