CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.55. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $353.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,668 shares of company stock worth $24,679,621 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

