CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 110,947 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,947 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.18. 1,528,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,950,850. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.