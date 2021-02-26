CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 91,607 Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 91,607 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BTN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.97. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

