CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cameco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 221,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,344. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,641,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $17.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

