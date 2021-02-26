CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.91.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.18. 122,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.33. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $335.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

