Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 394,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,468. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

