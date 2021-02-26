Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

