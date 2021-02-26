Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CYTK traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.73. 4,025,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,177 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cytokinetics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.